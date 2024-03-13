Ignoring AVO lands domestic violence offender behind bars

A man who bombarded his former partner with calls claiming she'd taken money from him has been sentenced for full-time jail.
The former Orange resident is not named to protect the identity of the victim.
He was on bail when he appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced in February.
According to court documents, the 38-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were separated and an apprehended domestic violence order was in place banning him from approaching the victim.
However, about 9.30pm on June 8, 2023, he approached the victim at her home when she went outside to have a cigarette and a cup of coffee.
She told the police he was on her driveway. He had said to her "I've only been here since eight o'clock, I want to sit and have a coffee with you."
The victim said he left about 11pm and sent her a message saying "goodnight" which she ignored.
The next day she began receiving numerous calls and messages from him while she was at work.
She said she received 26 calls that she believed were from him. She did answer some of the calls and spoke to him.
He said he attempted to contact the victim because he believed she took an amount of money from him, which he'd hidden in a shed or garage.
However, the woman said she had no knowledge of any money that belonged to him.
She further stated that he contacted her several times since the AVO had been in place and he'd told her that if she contacted the police he would would self-harm.
She was also scared because he had attended her address unannounced and refused to leave.
The man was arrested on June 10, 2023 and was charged with stalking or intimidation and two counts of contravening an AVO.
The man's solicitor Mason Manwaring said the man had problems with drugs in the past but has since completed a rehabilitation program.
"He's made leaps and bounds," Mr Manwaring said.
"He's been abstinent since October."
He added that since the man's previous court appearance he also visibly looked healthier.
Magistrate David Day said the man crossed the custody threshold with the domestic violence.
He said community safety and general deterrence were "paramount" considerations when it came to forming a sentence.
The man was sentenced to eight months of full-time jail with a six-month non-parole period.
That jail sentence also incorporated unrelated driving offences.
He remained calm during sentencing.
The man has launched a severity appeal to be heard in the District Court.
