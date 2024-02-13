'Size doesn't matter' for make-shift winger proving Rams footy is about heart over height

Will Giovas is many things; a Ram, a Unicorn, but a winger is not one of them.
At least, that was the case prior to Western's dominant victory over the Riverina Bulls on Sunday, where the utility started out wide for the first time in his life.
Giovas played lock during Rams trial games, but sat on the bench as a concussion substitute for their opening round loss in the Andrew Johns Cup.
But following an injury to starting winger Oakley Fliedner during that defeat, a slot opened up on the left edge come round two.
Thrown into the deep end, the Coonabarabran junior made sure to swim, not sink.
When asked if he felt any pressure coming into the contest, Giovas casually replied "nah, not really," before adding the only issue he had was he didn't "really know where to stand".
"I've been under that kind of pressure before so I'm used to it," he added.
The Rams ran out 38-12 winners at Cowra's Sid Kallas Oval and although he didn't feature on the scoresheet - despite coming close late in the second half - Giovas' presence could be felt throughout the contest.
His play also got spectators on the side-line talking.
While many of the commenters were delighted by his tough runs and solid defence, the conversation often came with the caveat of how well he played despite the makeshift winger's diminutive height.
"What I say is that size doesn't matter to me," Giovas noted when asked about the comments.
"That's just how I play."
With Fliedner likely out for the rest of the Rams season, the kid from Coona's play on Sunday may have just earned him a full-time starting role.
"Will's very versatile. He's a good footballer and can fill in a few different places," under 16s coach Tony Woolnough said.
"We just want to get our best footballers out there on the paddock and today he filled in at wing and did a great job.
"We're juggling a few things, but after today I think he'll probably stay where he is."
The Rams will next face off against the Monaro Colts at Parkes' Jock Colley Oval.
