Orange Kart Club farewells legendary figure who helped transform the vintage circuit

To be known as a "karter" is one of the highest honours one could garner in the racing world.
According to former Orange Kart Club president Bob Wanless, it's a term used to describe someone who earned themselves a place in the karting fraternity, be they young, old or somewhere in-between.
Max Laybutt - who was a founding member and former president of the Vintage and Historic Karts of Australia Club - was the epitome of a karter.
"Without him and a couple of the other guys who are still around, there wouldn't have been a vintage karting club at all," Mr Wanless said of his long-time friend.
"They saw a need for it and ran an over 40s event in Coffs Harbour, looked at how many vintage karts were around and went 'let's form a club'."
Formed in 2003, the club would often get upwards of 100 karts to any one event.
The former Condobolin resident was also one of the founding fathers of karting in Australia, having been part of the country's opening kart meeting which took place in the Central West during the 1959-60 season.
"He was a mover and a shaker in the vintage movement, but also in mainstream karting," Mr Wanless said.
"He was a low-key kind of guy and wasn't running around like a chook with his head cut off. He'd give you the direction you needed and that was all."
On August 20, 2023 at the age of 82, Mr Laybutt died.
While hundreds gathered at the his funeral in Gledswood Hill, Mr Wanless wanted to honour the karting legend a little closer to home.
To do this, a memorial event at the Perc Griffith Way kart track was organised for February 9 and 10.
Although there weren't the same numbers who showed for Mr Laybutt's funeral, his long-time friend believed he would have "had an absolute ball" nonetheless.
While Mr Laybutt never called Orange home, he always had a "soft spot" for the colour city as he explained to the Central Western Daily in 2014.
"This festival here is always a big meeting," the then 73-year-old said of the 2014 Tony Leahey Motor Group Newman's South Pacific Titles.
"I was here at the original meeting at the short track ... Orange has always been a soft spot for everyone, and for this many to turn up at a revival of the south backs is a credit to the club."
