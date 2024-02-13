How time away from teaching helped school's newest member regain her love of the classroom

Jackie Payne didn't always want to become a teacher.
In fact, the newest addition to Millthorpe Public School even admitted she struggled in class growing up and "didn't really" enjoy learning.
But it was some encouragement from her own high school teachers while she lived in America for six years as a teenager which set her on a path bound for the Central West.
"They saw the ability I had, so I pursued it from there," Ms Payne said.
Despite beginning a teaching degree at university while in the USA, a move back to Australia meant she had to start her studies from scratch.
But with a new-found drive, Ms Payne did took on the added challenge and secured a job at a school in the north west Sydney town of Galston where she worked on and off for the past 13 years.
The job itself came with its own difficulties though.
"I got to the point where I wasn't loving it and knew I needed a change," Ms Payne said.
That change came in the form of her now seven-year-old daughter who enabled the teacher to take some time away from the profession and focus on another purpose.
Ms Payne eventually returned to the classroom in a part-time capacity and despite the addition of twin girls, her desire to educate only grew stronger.
"When I was in a classroom, I always knew that I wanted to be back in a classroom full-time," she added.
"It was frustrating at times not having my own class, but refreshing to know I still had a love for it."
So when a full-time role came up at the newly revamped Millthorpe Public, Ms Payne jumped at the chance to get out of Sydney.
"I very much needed a sense of myself back," she said.
"I've always loved being in a classroom with kids, sharing a space together and working together to reach those goals."
The move out west has been everything Ms Payne could have hoped for and more.
From morning chats with Millthorpe locals over a coffee, to relishing the "country community feel" that comes with the area, the year 5/6 teacher was glad she made the change.
