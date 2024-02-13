Beautiful family home in Westlea

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday February 16: 7 Cooinda Avenue, Orange:
7 Cooinda Avenue is a great family home situated in a quiet street in Westlea.
The property's location is ideal being close to a number of outdoor venues including Riawena Oval, Duntryleague Golf Club, and Coogal Parklands, along with educational facilities such as Orange High School and Calare Public School.
There is space for everyone in this beautiful home which provides four bedrooms, three of which have built-in robes and ceiling fans.
There are also an amazing four living areas, making 7 Cooinda Avenue an ideal home whether it is entertaining family and friends, setting up a media room or home office, or just relaxing and finding your own quiet corner.
Listing agent Chris Tyack said that the great feature with all the living areas is that the kitchen, dining and living rooms are open plan.
"You also have double sliding doors that lead to the family room meaning you could open these and have the three living areas open plan," he said.
"And then you have the sitting room which also opens onto the family room with double sliding doors, making convenience a key focus."
The modern kitchen has everything you would expect with gas cooktop, electric oven, and dishwasher, and plenty of natural light flooding in.
There is ducted gas heating through floor for efficiency along with split-system air conditioning to provide year round comfort. LED lighting in all living areas and ample natural light throughout add to the overall comfort of the home.
Chris said the blend between inside and outside the home made it a real winner.
"The living room, with its stunning cathedral style ceiling opens out onto the outside deck which overlooks the beautiful backyard," he said.
"It is a beautiful leafy location in a nice, quiet street, and it's in the Orange High School catchment with lots of parks and green space around."
The large 960 square metre block provides plenty of space outside for kids and pets to play, while the outdoor deck is a fantastic highlight and the perfect spot to host any number of family gatherings.
