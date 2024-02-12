'I love Orange': NRL legend takes over as crowds flock to clinic

Former NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler looked right at home as he took to the field barefoot at Norton Park on Monday afternoon (February 12).
Fittler was joined by NRL legends Paul Gallen and Luke Lewis to run a clinic in Orange as part of their HOGS national tour.
The tour, which covers regional and metro areas in NSW, Queensland and Victoria, aims to spread the rugby league gospel and give kids a chance to try it out.
Week two of the tour started in Sydney with Orange the first stop. Fittler and co will run a PCYC clinic tomorrow before revving their engines and heading to Dubbo on Tuesday.
Speaking to the Central Western Daily, Fittler said it was his way of giving back to both the kids who play the game and the parents who support them.
"It's all about this," he said pointing to the multiple games of touch football taking place.
"About giving the kids a bit of an opportunity to have a run around. We had a few NRLW stars in the first week but we have Luke Lewis and Paul Gallen getting around on the bikes as well.
"I have a theory that if you can think about doing something for someone else and some exercise, that's all you really need in life.
"This is a way we can start the season by giving. It will get a bit chaotic soon and there's a lot of demand on parents in a couple of months when sport starts up.
"This is my way and the NRL's way of giving back."
Fittler enjoyed a stellar playing career, beginning as a youngster in Penrith Panthers' inaugural premiership in 1991 before making the switch to Sydney Roosters where he became one of the game's iconic players.
More recently he coached NSW from 2018 to 2023 in State of Origin, including Orange's Jack Wighton.
He said visiting the Colour City was always a highlight.
"I've been here a lot, coached an Orange boy in Jack Wighton," he said.
"I've been up to Canobolas High for a road safety clinic.
"I love Orange. It's a great drive coming up here. You can take some nice back roads like Oberon to get here.
"It's a really good footy town."
After speaking to us, he was eager to jump into games, imparting some wisdom onto the sores of CYMS and Bloomfield Tigers jerseys surrounding him.
But the real heroes of the day are those he calls "the pumpers", some support staff who ensure that every kid goes home with a free Steeden.
"You can't have a flat footy, that's the rule."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.