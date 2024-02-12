Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

'I love Orange': NRL legend takes over as crowds flock to clinic

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
February 12 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler looked right at home as he took to the field barefoot at Norton Park on Monday afternoon (February 12).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.