Austin steps up while Redbacks star has the best of both worlds

City Colts has had some poor performances this season but their batting line-up showed up in a big way as round 11 got underway.
It started from the top down, as opener and captain Gardner got to work after St Pat's Old Boys sent them in.
He scored 64 off 140 balls, paving the way for a first day total of 248.
After the high of an unbeaten 250 last week, Coughlan was always likely to dip a bit against Rugby Union.
Still, it's not exactly like he put in a poor performance, far from it.
He whacked 56 off 80 before being bowled by Justin Stephenson.
High-scoring for CYMS on Saturday was Austin who came in at first drop.
He hit 59 off 125 balls, holding down the fort for the green and gold.
His contribution went a long way towards CYMS' score of 277 at stumps.
Another big scorer from City Colts in their clash against St Pat's.
Casey didn't hang around too long compared to the likes of Gardner and Oliver Shoemark, who faced 140 and 78 deliveries respectively.
But he made it count with 61 off 73, continuing his side's solid start.
Bathurst City's top scorer appears a bit later in this team list and for good reason.
While Kreuzberger only score 32 he made his presence felt, facing 35 balls and kick starting the Redbacks innings after a slow start.
Staying with the same game, Edwards showed some decent resolve late in the innings, scoring 22.
He particularly partnered up well with Jed Cruickshank (more on him later) to pile on some runs and get the Redbacks up to 237.
Again, not the highest of scores but a great foundation from which to build on.
Causer opened the batting for Orange City and not only scored 31 but remained calm in the face of Bathurst City's attack.
He will walk out to the crease on February 17 with his side at 2/64.
Congratulations to Cruickshank who is the BOIDC top scorer from the weekend.
Rarely does the highest total not appear in the top three but his contribution with the ball warranted the all-rounder slot.
He scored 76 off 68 and then proceeded to nab 1-13, his wicket being Warriors opener James Goldston-Morris.
The pick of the bowlers for this week.
Sennett didn't put in a mammoth shift but made his seven overs count, taking three wickets for the loss of just 12 runs.
He also managed two maidens in an economical display.
There was quite a long list of Saints who handed their hat to the umpire on Saturday.
Webber was one of 11 bowlers and delivered nine overs himself.
He took 2-25 in what was a handy contribution.
CYMS' batting line-up has been a handful in recent weeks and it proved no different at Wade Park on Saturday.
Singh may have gone for 60 runs off his 17 overs but he struck three times on the way as well as running out captain Tom Belmonte.
His wickets came at a crucial time as well, dismissing a dangerous middle order of Charlie Tink, Dave Neil and Rory Daburger.
