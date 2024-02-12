Touch is back: Check out who hit the fields last week

Schools back and so is junior touch.
Check out who was dummy half and who was scoring tries in this week's gallery.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was at the touch fields on Wednesday to take photos of all the action.
Have you been keeping up-to-date with our swimming carnival galleries? Find out which schools have hit the pool here.
Do you have an event you want to see in the Central Western Daily? Email the details to deputy editor Grace Ryan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.