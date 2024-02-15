Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Music

How Clancy is giving everyone in the west something good to Drink About

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
February 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For one singer and songwriter living in Orange, her gig diary is about to boom (even more) ahead of the impending release of a second single on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.