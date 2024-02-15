How Clancy is giving everyone in the west something good to Drink About

For one singer and songwriter living in Orange, her gig diary is about to boom (even more) ahead of the impending release of a second single on Friday.
Playing and performing in pubs and clubs from a very young age, Oberon-born Clancy Pye is gearing up to drop her first, full-length album soon.
But before she does, songs will be drip fed one single at a time. And her next track - Drink About, to land on February 16 - is one she's been busting to share.
"I wrote about 150 songs over those two-and-a-half COVID years, because it was sort of the only time I had a bit of a break in between gigs to really sit down and write songs," Ms Pye told the Central Western Daily.
"But this is one that stood out from the moment I wrote it, because I've always had an appreciation for country drinking songs.
"I've always wanted to put my own spin on a drinking song, especially performing one live as well, because the crowd response just goes through the roof."
Ms Pye explained how we've "all got those friends" where it's been too long between visits - the whole basis for her latest track.
With a lot of ground and conversation to cover after those long-awaited catch-ups, the musician described Drink About as a lighthearted song with a fun play on words.
"There's usually not enough alcohol to keep up with the amount of things you want to catch up on and it's about letting your hair down to allow for that good time together," she said.
"Just being around our mates often makes your problems seem a lot smaller too, and I like the line in the chorus that says 'if you've got some troubles to figure out, we'll make them all just slip away'.
"It's one of those feel-good songs that people gravitate toward as well; one that makes you just want to get up and dance."
With her upcoming album mixed with "a bit of everything", the 31-year-old musician says she's learned a lot along the way.
While recording with Sean Rudd of The Vault Studios in Sydney, Ms Pye has evolved on more levels than one.
"My brother, Micky Pye, played most of the guitar for my songs and Pete Drummond from the band Dragon plays drums throughout the album as well," she said.
"It's just been fun and a privilege to work with so many talented people and it helps you grow as a performer and as a person."
Drink About will be available to listen to on most streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and Apple iTunes.
"Get on and give it a spin," she said," because I love playing cover gigs, but writing is something I maybe love even more than performing."
There are more than 10 shows lined up from mid-February to the end of March, where Ms Pye is locked in to play at a host of venues across the Central West.
Upcoming February shows:
Upcoming March shows:
