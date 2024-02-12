Where can I take my love for Valentine's Day in Orange?

If you just realised it's halfway through February already, we get it. So here's a list of places you can still book for Valentine's Day this year.
The Peacock Room at the Oriana still has a few late sittings available for you and your one true love. You can pamper each other with a delicious feast.
Your reservation includes a glass of French Champagne or a delightful Valentine's cocktail. Stuck on a git? You can pre-purchase something with The Oriana. They're sorting it all out for you. Call 6362 3066 for your booking today.
Enjoy a whimsical Valentine's menu. You'll receive a complimentary glass of bubbles, a delectable three0course menu and a night of love.
There are a few seatings left at 8pm. Don't miss out on the $85 three-course dinner. Book here.
If pizza and cocktails are more your speed get down to Pellegrini's Italian. A special cocktail will be on the menu infused with sweet raspberries and made with premium liqueurs to sweep you off your feet.
Tables are still available. Get a booking here
If you love Orange as much as you love your significant other you've got to get to Heifer Station Wines on Valentine's Day. Enjoy a twilight picnic package for two at 5:30pm or 6pm and let the sun do the hard work as it sets the scene.
Romance is always in the air at The Union Bank and there's still bookings available this Wednesday. Check out the full menu here.
Want to spend the night in? Why not do it accompanied by some of Orange's favourite prosecco from See Saw Wines.
To make life easy for you, the team have put together a Foolproof Valentine's Day gift guide.
