'I've been the child that's been there': mum's big idea for sport gear swap

If anyone knows how children's sporting gear can pile up, chances are it's this mum of two boys.
Arriving in Orange five years ago, Taylah Power relocated with her husband and sons from Jervis Bay on the south coast, where the family had strong ties with their local sporting community.
Moving during COVID meant the Powers couldn't form fresh bonds in the region straight away, but the need to launch a community clothing pool of sporting gear soon became apparent.
"We noticed quite a few kids playing footy without headgear and shoulder pads, and that's completely fine if it's their choice, but I wondered if it was an accessibility issue," Mrs Power said.
"The cost of sporting gear adds up really quickly, on top of registration and travel as well, and one of our sons has gone through four pairs of boots just in the past year.
"It's crazy how quickly kids outgrow their kit and I just thought 'we can't be the only family here with an overflow of gear'."
Reaching out to families on social media, the 28-year-old teacher's aide put the feelers out to see if there was a need in the community for a clothing pool of sorts.
Raking in an overwhelming response from parents also in the same boat, the mother-of-two then reached out to Orange City Council to use a public space for parents to swap sport gear in and out.
But another huge driver underlying Mrs Power's mission is because she's also been on the other side of the fence.
"I grew up playing rugby league, but I also came from a large, single income, low socio-economic family," Mrs Power said.
"Mum couldn't always provide everything we needed to do all of our sports, and we relied on cousins or friends and other kids sometimes to give us boots, or lifts to sport.
"There are a lot of children and families out there like we were, and at no fault of their own."
Mum couldn't always provide everything we needed to do all of our sports.- Taylah Power on understanding the difficulties for families when it comes to kitting their kids up.
Which is why she can, in fact, imagine how families with three or four (and more) children can struggle with forking out big money for sporting gear each season.
It's also why she understands how mammoth piles of outgrown kit start climbing the walls across family households everywhere.
"They've cut the active kids vouchers this year and then there's general rising cost of living for everybody as well," she said.
"So, we could either collect everything individually and put items like headgear, shin and shoulder pads and footy boots for free on Facebook marketplace.
"Or we can work together to get it all in one big lot and make sure everybody can swap it around."
Pending site approval, Mrs Power hopes to hold the big swap on the last Sunday in March, or the first Sunday in April.
We also want to get as many kids kitted as possible, even if their families don't have any old or used gear to spare.- Orange's Taylah Power on clothing pool in community for pre-loved sporting gear.
Coinciding when winter sport kicks off, the organiser says the vision is to have several tubs of various sporting gear underneath a large gazebo.
"This can't happen without donations, so we'd love as many parents as we can to swap out children's pre-loved gear with their old gear, and it'll be completely money-less," Mrs Power said.
"But we also want to get as many kids kitted as possible, even if their families don't have any old or used gear to spare.
"Because I've been the child that's been there."
To get in touch about donating any kids' sporting items, send an email to taylah.power21@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.