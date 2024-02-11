Alleged offender known to Orange being hunted by police

Police are on the hunt for a man known to visit Orange with outstanding arrest warrants in the Central West.
Officers appealed to the public on Thursday, February 8, to assist them in locating 37-year-old male, Aaron Neil Weatherall.
He is wanted on the alleged offences: Contravene prohibition/restriction apprehended violence order, and Stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc. harm.
Weatherall is described by police as Aboriginal with a medium build and 170 to 180 centimetres tall.
Said to have brown eyes, black hair and a beard, he is known to frequent both Orange and Walgett areas.
Police urge people not to approach any of the following alleged offenders and to contact police on Triple Zero (000) if seen.
Officers urge anyone with information in relation to the man's whereabouts to call their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alternatively, a report can be lodged via the Crime Stoppers website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.