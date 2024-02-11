Central Western Daily
Out and About in Orange: See what's been happening around town, part I

Jude Keogh
By Carla Freedman, and Jude Keogh
February 12 2024 - 7:30am
A collection of photos from the parties and events across Orange

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away at the Gnoo Blas Classic Car Show BBQ and the Philip Shaw Pizza Night on Friday night.

