Classic cars flocked to Orange this weekend for the annual show

More than 600 classic cars were on display for the Annual Gnoo Blas Classic.
It was tipped to be the biggest classic weekend the car club has hosted.
The 25th anniversary of the club was celebrated over three days in Orange between Friday and Sunday.
On Friday 120 cars drove down Summer Street for the Informal Street Parade.
The community was invited to inspect the cars on Saturday at Jack Brabham Park.
Members of the club also enjoyed a barbecue on Friday night and a dinner at Orange Ex-Services Club on Saturday night where the Max Stewart Memorial Presentation took place.
On Sunday drivers took their cars for their annual scenic drive.
