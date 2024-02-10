Inmate slapped with fine after he was caught with drugs, stolen items

CAUGHT with stolen property, drugs and driving despite a "major" ban has resulted in a set of fines for one inmate.
Shannon Edwin Devos, 31, of Vale Road, Bathurst appeared before Bathurst Local Court on January 24, 2024 by audio-visual link from prison to be sentenced for:
Court documents state Devos was at a vacant property in Russell Street in Bathurst about 3.15pm on May 22, 2023 with two men, who were seen loading stolen items from the home into a car.
Devos was seated behind the vehicle, where he had been the entire time, when police arrived.
"I'm just waiting for a mate," Devos said after two of the men loaded cables, two chandeliers, and six transformers in the car.
After speaking with the two men, police searched the vehicle and found Devos had cannabis inside the car.
They also noted the other stolen property.
Devos and the two other men were arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
On a separate occasion, police went to Devos' home on Vale Road about 9am on August 1 to serve a Firearms and Weapon Prohibited Order.
After serving the orders, police told Devos they would search his home and asked if there was anything he wanted to declare.
Court papers say Devos pointed to a small personal lock box and said there was 'ice' inside.
Police opened it and found one small plastic resealable bag with a crystal substance, along with a bag with brown powder.
Devos was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where the drugs were weighed and found to be 0.2 grams in total.
On another occasion, police were stopped at the intersection of Boyd and Bonnor Streets in Kelso around 5.20pm on October 22 when they took notice of a white Jeep Cherokee.
Court papers say Devos, who was behind the wheel, was stopped on View Street.
Police, who knew Devos had a disqualified licence, asked why he was driving.
Devos said his passenger was sick and needed to go to hospital, but he declined to get an ambulance.
The court heard Devos had been disqualified until December 13, 2027 for a charge of dangerous driving causing death.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in open court that it was clear Devos hadn't learnt despite his "major" disqualification, which was put in place for a period of eight years.
With Devos behind bars for an unrelated matter, there was an "extreme limit" with what a local court could impose for sentence, meaning he was left with "an awful lot" of fines.
Devos was convicted and fined $7,700.
He was also banned from driving for a further 12 months.
