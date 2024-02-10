Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Inmate slapped with fine after he was caught with drugs, stolen items

By Staff Reporters
February 11 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CAUGHT with stolen property, drugs and driving despite a "major" ban has resulted in a set of fines for one inmate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.