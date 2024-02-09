A beginner's guide to betting on the AFL

Here is the inside scoop on the latest AFL odds and tips to help you make successful bets this season. Picture Shutterstock

1

AFL is undoubtedly one of the most popular sports in Australia. This thrilling sport combines football and basketball, and over 6.5 million people watch the sport, with more numbers added to the audience daily. With a sport this large, you can imagine the opportunity that has presented itself in betting. That's what we're here for to give you the inside scoop on the latest AFL odds and tips to help you make successful bets this season, even if you're new to football betting.

2024 AFL betting basics and strategies

Like with any sport, you need to know the basics of the odds and markets to be successful when betting on the AFL. To kick us off, there are 18 teams in an AFL league. In March, the premiership begins and has 24 rounds, which end in August. Every team will get to play 23 matches, with the top 8 teams going through to face each other off in the finals.

In terms of betting, there are two aspects that you need to familiarise yourself with before diving in. Understanding how the odds work and are calculated and how to use the AFL betting markets. Let's take a look at both of these:

Understanding the odds

In the AFL, each team is given odds which measure their likeliness to win or lose a game. Betting markets release these odds to the public to help them assess the best odds. Comparing the odds is the best way to ensure you make a wise decision when placing your bet.

Remember that there's always some risk associated with betting, so you'll lose some dollars on bets sooner or later, but by comparing the odds, you'll lose significantly less than if you didn't compare them.

Understanding the AFL betting markets

In Australia, several betting markets are available to those who want to bet on the AFL. Out of them, these are the most popular betting markets:

Match Winner allows you to pick the team you think will win the game.

Handicap betting is generally used when the match is expected to be a one-sided game. In this case, the favourite is given a points handicap to overcome.

The winning margin relies on the final number of points the winner of the game won by.

Total betting is based on the performance of an individual. You'd bet on the number of goals scored and the goal scorer.

Betting tips and predictions

Regarding betting wisely and making predictions, following the facts is the way. Keeping up to date with the AFL betting tips every week is the best way to bet on the AFL. Follow a tipping expert; they'll do all the work and provide the best suggestions regarding odds to help you make your bet. In addition to following a tipster, also try:

In-play betting

In-play betting is making bets while the game is happening. It allows you to assess the game's outcome while making the best decision before placing your bet. It also makes punting much more exciting, allowing you to follow the game and bets live, giving it a more engaging feel.

AFK match previews

Match previews can give you insights into the game, which could prove invaluable and help you make a more informed decision on your vote. With AFL match previews, you can often see team news, the weather conditions, or the head-to-head record. All of which is valuable information towards making your bet.

A great place to find match previews is on the AFL website. Here, they'll often post statistics on teams and individuals or even have their own tipping section that could hint at which team to bet on.

Who won the AFL Premiership last season?

Last season, the AFL Premiership was won by Collingwood Magpies.

Can I use AFL live betting?

Yes, you can use live betting in the AFL. Forms of betting, like in-play betting, are considered live betting. This can be done through online sportsbooks like Unibet and Bet365.

Who has won the most AFL Premierships?

The teams that have won the most AFL Premierships are Collingwood, Carlton, and Essendon, who have all won 16 AFL Grand Finals. As for 2024, we shall see who wins this year.