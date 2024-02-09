Why this award-winning restaurant shut its doors and when can diners expect them to re-open

Less than two months after being awarded a prestigious hat by the Good Food Guide 2024, Printhie Wines has shut its restaurant doors.
But the move isn't a permanent one, with the winery's marketing manager Emily Swift expecting bigger and better things.
While the decision to close was a difficult one, Ms Swift said it was necessary in order to shift focus to a more sustainability-focused dining experience.
"We need to take a moment and shut the restaurant while we look at all aspects including the menu, sourcing of the food and the way we're running it," she added.
"The future of sustainable dining in our business is incredibly important so we wanted to get it right. We think it's important we take that moment so we deliver a premium dining experience when we re-open."
To help achieve this, Printhie brought in a chef with his own long list of accolades to assist.
Justin North has more than 30 years experience in the industry and was named Chef of the Year in the Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide for 2009.
Having run his own hatted restaurants in the past, Mr North certainly knows what it takes to create a mouth-watering menu.
"Emily reached out a few weeks ago to see if I'd be interested in helping the team to the next level. I jumped at the chance," he said.
"We want to dig a bit deeper into the Swift family agricultural roots and strengthen the concept to take a more holistic approach across the whole winery."
One way he hopes to make this a reality is by tapping into food producers from around Orange and the Central West.
"We want to do a bit more work around the concept and then do a lot of exploring around the region and get some great producers on board and use that as our inspiration," he added.
Ms Swift also revealed they would be creating their very own kitchen garden to help capitalise on the "micro-seasons" experienced in town.
"Not only do we want to put that on the menu, but create new experiences around it," she said.
"We think it's the perfect time to do it."
While the rest of the winery remains unaffected by the restaurant's overhaul, when can diners expect the hatted kitchen to re-open for regular service?
Ms Swift hoped it would be ready to go by early April, but noted it "definitely won't" be open before Easter.
"Whilst we transition through this process the restaurant will be closed, however we're introducing a more comprehensive wine bar menu so guests can still join us for lunch and take in the beautiful views," she said.
"Our tastings and experiences such as picnics, sparkling masterclass and fly fishing are all still available".
