Classic car show revs up: check out the vintage cars rolling up Summer Street

The annual car show, the Gnoo Blas Classic is powering ahead with vintage cars parading down Summer Street on Friday.
On until Sunday, the annual car show is to include car displays, competitions, raffles, markets and helicopter rides.
Organised by the Gnoo Blas Classic car club, the show aims to celebrate anything on wheels, including trucks, motorcycles, caravans and even boats.
Member of the club and proud Fiat owner, Anthony Sutton said the show brings people from all across eastern Australia together.
"It's an opportunity to look at each other's cars and appreciate them," he said.
"There's such a good variety of cars and there's no car snobbery within the club."
On Saturday, events will kick off at 9am at Jack Brabham Park, and entry will cost $5 cash.
Sunday events will kick off at 10am with a drive out to Lake Canobolas, first meeting at Cook Park on Clinton Street.
