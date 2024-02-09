'A bit more oomph': School's multi-million dollar facelift finally complete

A multi-million dollar school upgrade has been completed with students and staff alike loving the fresh new look.
Over the summer break, final touches were delivered at Millthorpe Public School for a project that had been nearly two years in the making.
From a new two-storey learning hub, renovated administration building and finally a brand new outdoor sports court, principal Penny Granger couldn't have been happier with how it all worked out.
"To have full freedom over our site again is amazing," she said.
"The kids have their playground back, a new sports court, brand new furnishings and fixtures. We're very lucky."
With stage one works completed in April 2023 and the majority of stage two works done by the end of term 4, all that was left for contractors Lipman to carry out over the break was a few external works for the school.
"Working within the constraints of heritage, to be able to do this and give this to the kids and community is amazing," Ms Granger added.
Overall, the project delivered a new building with 10 permanent teaching spaces, refurbishment of existing buildings, one refurbished support classroom, as well as a special programs area, library, new amenities and upgrades to core facilities.
As part of a further roll-out throughout regional NSW, the school was also fitted with new smartboards for all classrooms.
"State-of-the-art," Ms Granger said when asked what she thought of the school now.
"That's why the (Department of Education) made sure that when we were given the infrastructure, we were also given the resources to make sure our teachers could move really comfortably through the spaces and knew how to use them."
For students, Ms Granger believed having their playground back was what they were most excited about, while for the teachers, it was all about the new facilities and resources.
For the principal herself, it was simply knowing the school was up to scratch.
"I don't necessarily have a favourite part, but having this upgrade has meant we can now be innovative," she added.
"We can do our transition program with a bit more oomph. It means we can do more collaboration. It's about the space and the feel within the space.
"More than anything, the connectedness between the teachers can now be really promoted."
