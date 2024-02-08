Orange East Public School dive into their swimming carnival

It was another busy day at Orange Aquatic Centre as the Orange East Public School celebrated their swimming carnival.
The primary school swam races and celebrated the swimming spirit.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman took some happy snaps at the pool.
Have you kept up-to-date with the swimming carnival galleries? Check out St Mary's Catholic Primary School here and Calare Public School here.
Want to see your party or event featured in the Central Western Daily? Email deputy editor Grace Ryan on grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.