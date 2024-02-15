Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Pregnant woman sentenced for vicious attack on teenage girls at Coles

By Staff Reporters
February 16 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A pregnant woman fanned her face and shuffled uncomfortably in her seat when she appeared in court to be sentenced for assaulting two teenage girls.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.