Pregnant woman sentenced for vicious attack on teenage girls at Coles

A pregnant woman fanned her face and shuffled uncomfortably in her seat when she appeared in court to be sentenced for assaulting two teenage girls.
Savannah Jane Dorsett, of Glenroi, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault for the vicious attacks on the two 16-year-olds at Coles.
Now 24, Dorsett appeared in person in Orange Local Court for sentencing on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
The court was told Dorsett and a co-accused, 26-year-old Naomi Pratt, knew the victims before they assaulted them at 2pm on February 18, 2023.
During the wild assault, Dorsett also smashed the glass entry gates to the supermarket.
According to court documents, Dorsett grabbed one of the victims and punched her multiple times.
However, staff intervened and Dorsett was told to leave, but as she was leaving she grabbed the locked glass entry gates and pulled it open causing it to smash.
Her co-accused then chased the victims into the fruit and vegetable area.
While the co-accused punched one of the girls in the face, the other victim tried to intervene and separate them.
However, Dorsett pulled that victim away and punched her in the left temple.
Police were called to the shopping centre but the victims had left when they arrived.
However, the victims attended Orange Police Station at 2.40pm.
The first girl who was attacked had a significant bruise to her right eye and bruising to her forehead above her left eye.
The second girl did not appear to have any visual injuries.
Dorsett and Pratt were both arrested at 3.13pm. Dorsett admitted to the assaults and damaging the gate.
The court was told Pratt was previously sentenced to an intensive correction order, which is a community-based jail sentence.
Solicitor Isabella Strapp said Dorsett has not made any contact with the victims since the event.
Ms Strapp disclosed that Dorsett began using methamphetamine and heroin at a young age but since her arrest has participated in the Magistrates Early Intervention into Treatment program.
"She's been abstinent since then," Ms Strapp said.
Magistrate David Day noticed that Dorsett is now pregnant.
"I hope so," he said, "it appears she's in her second trimester."
However, he was corrected that it's the third trimester.
Still, Mr Day didn't forget the seriousness of the public assaults.
"Here are these two grown women punching into two young women under the age of 18," Mr Day said.
"Firstly she's crossed the threshold but like Ms Pratt [she] has [demonstrated] a capacity to rehabilitate herself."
Mr Day was interrupted by two custody officers entering the courtroom.
He told them they weren't needed and Dorsett showed her relief saying "oh thank God" before relaxing back into her chair.
For the assault causing actual bodily harm, Mr Day gave Dorsett a nine-month ICO.
Mr Day also gave her a seven-month, concurrent, ICO for the other assault.
She was also convicted without further penalty for damaging the supermarket gate.
During the period of the order Dorsett will have to participate in rehabilitation and treatment and to abstain from drugs.
