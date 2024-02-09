Horrific assault of child lands conviction more than a decade later

An Orange man horrifically assaulted multiple children over almost a decade, a jury has found.
Two young girls were abused in about 2011 and 2021 while the offender was living in the same house and dating their mothers.
Through recorded interviews played in court, the first alleged she was abused after coming home from primary school.
She further alleged she was made to watch pornography and assaulted on another occasion. These claims were not tested by the court but tendered as "context."
The second girl alleged she woke after wetting the bed, and was indecently assaulted under the pretence of "cleaning up".
Both told their biological fathers of the assaults, leading to the man's eventual arrest in 2021.
The middle-aged offender cannot be named to avoid identifying his victims.
Wearing a blue shirt in the dock at Orange District Court, he vigorously disputed all allegations levelled against him.
"[The alleged assaults] didn't happen," defence barrister Edward Anderson told the jury.
"Is it possible two young and impressionable people have been lead to make allegations?"
It took the panel just over three hours on Thursday to disagree.
The man was found guilty of indecently assaulting a minor and having sexual intercourse with a child under 10-years-old.
He will face sentencing later this year.
