Cops on the hunt for four alleged offenders known to visit Orange

Police are on the hunt for four men known to visit Orange with outstanding arrest warrants in the Central West.
Under a police sting targeting alleged domestic violence offenders, the four males were tagged within Operation Amarok after a call-out to the public to assist police in locating them went out on February 7.
The men named are: Wyatt Kurt McMillan, Lindsay James Morgan, Dennis John Morgan and Matthew Badyn Hudson.
Police urge people not to approach any of the following alleged offenders and to contact police on Triple Zero (000) if seen.
Known to frequent the Orange and Cowra areas, Wyatt McMillan is named by police as a 27-year-old male of Caucasian appearance.
He is wanted by police on alleged offences of: contravene prohibition/restriction apprehended violence order (AVO), Malicious Damage and Fraud.
McMillan's description includes a medium build and 170 to 180 centimetres tall, with brown eyes, dark brown hair and with an unshaven face.
Lindsay Morgan is described as a 41-year-old male and as being of Aboriginal appearance.
Known to frequent Orange and Walgett areas, he is wanted in relation to the offences of: assault occasioning actual bodily harm and Contravene prohibition/restriction AVO.
Morgan's appearance details include a medium build and 170 to 180 centimetres tall, with brown eyes, brown hair and an unshaven face.
Dennis Morgan is known to frequent the Orange and Walgett areas and is wanted for alleged offences of: assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Described as a 38-year-old male who is of Aboriginal appearance, police say Morgan is of a medium build and 170 to 175 centimetres tall.
He is also said to have brown eyes, black hair and no facial hair.
Matthew Hudson is a 54-year-old man who is known to frequent the Condobolin, Forbes and Parkes areas.
Of a thin build, he is wanted in relation to the offences of: stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc. harm.
Hudson is described as being of Caucasian appearance and 180 to 190 centimetres tall, with brown eyes, red/ginger hair and a beard.
For all four males wanted by police, officers urge anyone with information in relation to their whereabouts to call their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alternatively, a report can be lodged via the Crime Stoppers website.
