'We'll know we tried our best': anti-turbine group garners more support

Landowners near the proposed Kerrs Creek Wind Farm site say the construction of more than 60, 280-metre high wind turbines will be "heartbreaking for us as a family".
But their fight is garnering more support.
Leader of the National party, David Littleproud will visit the Boomey and Euchareena proposed wind farm sites on Monday, February 19, later making an appearance at the Molong RSL from 6pm for the next Kerrs Creek Wind Farm community meeting.
The last gathering in early December, 2023, attracted roughly 100 people.
Boomey property owner for the past 15 years, Emma Herbert said after visits from several political figures having Mr Littleproud in their corner is a boost they'd been hoping for.
"The majority of people that I've spoken to are against the project," Ms Herbert said, "and we're hoping [David Littleproud] will take our concerns to parliament in the coming weeks."
Opposition to the potential 63-turbine wind farm and rallies against its project leader, Renewable Energy Systems (RES) Australia, have been ongoing, both within and outside of the community in Cabonne.
These residents claim there has been a "significant lack of community consultation" from RES.
"It has created a divide in the community and there is a lot of anger," Ms Herbert said.
"There also seems to be a disconnect between corporate and community."
From another family opposed to the proposal, Cassandra Sullivan says the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) has been pushed back as a result of continued efforts.
But RES hasn't yet indicated when that will be, she added.
Organisers of the group say they've also extended an invitation to RES to attend the upcoming meeting in Molong, but are still awaiting a response.
But it's also the potential impacts across social, health and well-being that's upsetting farming families against the proposal.
Painting a picture of what living amid turbines would look like, Ms Herbert spoke of the significant landscape changes.
It has created a divide in the community and there is a lot of anger.- Boomey landowner of 15 years, Emma Herbert.
"What people don't understand is when you live in the country, your paddocks are an extension of your home, your wider backyard," Ms Herbert said.
"From our living area, based on the current mapping, we would see 44 turbines at half mast, which is the body and the blade of the turbine.
"That's heartbreaking for us as a family."
Believing regional Australia appears to be bearing the majority of these wind farm proposals, Mr Littleproud reiterated The Nationals are not against renewables during a consult with Oberon locals.
Rather, he said it's about taking the time to "pause and plan properly".
"Labor's reckless race to reach 82 per cent renewables by 2030 threatens vast areas of productive farming land ... without proper consideration, consultation or safeguards" Mr Littleproud said.
"These wind farms will destroy native vegetation and highly productive agricultural land."
Everything considered, those opposed to the Kerrs Creek Wind Farm in Boomey and Euchareena feel as though they can't sit silent.
These residents have every intention of making their positions clear until the finish line - whatever it turns out to be.
"At the end of the day, we're not going to die wondering if we did or didn't do enough to stop this project," Ms Herbert said.
"We'll know we tried our best for our community."
