Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

'We'll know we tried our best': anti-turbine group garners more support

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
February 13 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Landowners near the proposed Kerrs Creek Wind Farm site say the construction of more than 60, 280-metre high wind turbines will be "heartbreaking for us as a family".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.