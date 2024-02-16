Bogged driver arrested at gunpoint following high-speed police pursuit

A high-speed police pursuit came to a muddy end when the driver attempted a u-turn in a Mitsubishi Triton but went off the road and got bogged.
Cain Allan Johnston, formerly of Kooronga Avenue, Orange, has since moved to Sanctuary Point but attended Orange Local Court on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 to be sentenced.
Johnston was charged with dangerous driving in a police pursuit and two counts of driving while his licence was disqualified.
According to court documents, Johnston was seen speeding in a Mitsubishi Triton north on Farnell Street, Forbes about 1.45am on May 21, 2023.
Police sped up to 90km/h in the 50km/h zone to catch up to him and activated their warning devices to stop the vehicle for speeding but the accused accelerated harshly.
Police initiated a pursuit and followed Johnston, who slowed down twice before harshly accelerating again.
He turned down a couple of residential streets without indicating before accelerating to 120km/h in a 50km/h zone
When he reached the 80km/h zone on the Newell Highway he turned his headlights on and off in rapid succession while maintaining his excessive speed.
At the highway's intersection with Forest Road, north of Forbes, he slowed to do a u-turn and the police caught up as he made the u-turn over double lines.
However, Johnston lost control of the Triton causing it to get bogged in the vegetation off the road.
Despite being stuck, Johnston continued accelerating and attempting to escape.
During the pursuit police received intelligence there could be firearms in Johnston's vehicle so they drew their own guns when they got out of their vehicle.
Upon seeing the pistols pointed at him Johnston stopped accelerating and got out of the driver's side of the vehicle. He was immediately arrested.
A female who was in the front seat was also arrested but her arrest was later discontinued.
Nothing was found in the car other than drug paraphernalia including glass pipes and cut straws.
Johnston told police he didn't stop because he didn't have a current driver's licence.
The pursuit was measured to be between 10 kilometres and 11 kilometres and the Johnston exceeded the speed limit by 45km/h.
Johnston's driver's licence was already disqualified at the time of the pursuit.
His licence was also disqualified when he was stopped while driving in Orange May 6, 2023.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Johnston has since completed a rehabilitation program.
"He's been abstinent since October," Mr Manwaring said.
"He strikes me as being much healthier and doing the right things."
Magistrate David Day said the pursuit was serious and dangerous.
"In the police pursuit matter the speed was [extreme], there was very dangerous driving," Mr Day said.
"All that occurred while Mr Johnston was not entitled to drive.
"His offending is aggravated by his prior driving record."
Mr Day said although the timing of Johnston's guilty plea went in his favour he still crossed the custody threshold.
He sentenced Johnston to eight months of full-time jail with a non-parole period of six months for the combined offences.
Mr Day also disqualified Johnston's drivers licence for six months for both driving while disqualified offences and 12 months for the police pursuit.
Johnston made no visible reaction to the sentence and with no custody officers in the court room he was told to sit and wait for them.
When the custody officers did arrive he was quietly led to the cells without handcuffs.
Johnston has lodged a severity appeal for the sentence.
After two nights in custody he appeared in Orange Local Court again this time by an audio visual link from jail.
The court was told his appeal likely wouldn't be heard until May or June taking up a substantial period of the non-parole period.
It was also argued he had prospects of success of having his sentence reduced.
Mr Day granted Johnston's bail until his appeal when his sentence will be reviewed in the District Court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.