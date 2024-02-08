'The kit suits me': Innes growing in confidence after Magpies selection

Jayden Innes still has a long way to go before reaching the ultimate dream of playing in the NRL, but the talented youngster is well on his way.
The year 11 James Sheahan student has been part of the Wests Tigers junior development program since early 2022 and could be set for a breakout campaign.
Coming into the 2024 pre-season, the teenager was feeling pretty confident in his abilities.
"I was winning most drills and training harder than everyone," he said.
"I'm getting fitter, feeling stronger and getting better at footy."
That commitment - which includes travelling down to Sydney three times a week for training - was rewarded with a spot in the Western Suburbs Magpies Harold Matthews squad for 2024.
A utility who can play anywhere from half-back to centre, Innes and his coaches are still figuring out where best to deploy him come game-time.
"It can be tough playing different positions," he said.
"Just because of how much you have to learn for each spot when you're running a certain shape for your team."
With the club fielding two sides in the under 17s competition - Balmain Tigers and Magpies - Innes was told he'd be sporting the iconic black and white.
Fair to say he's pretty happy about the decision.
"I love the kit, it suits me," Innes said.
"There's a lot of good players around you and you enjoy playing with some of the better players. It makes you feel more confident."
Although Innes was not named in the 17 for the Magpies opening game against the Melbourne Storm on February 10, his confidence hasn't taken a hit.
"I'm hoping to make the City squad (in 2024), which is the highest standard you can make in under 17s," he said.
"I want to get out there, play some footy and get better throughout the year."
The Magpies will be coached by Stephen Isdale, who previously worked as the team's assistant head coach.
