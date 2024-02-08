Verbal stoush outside home lands 69-year-old in hospital and another in court

Two men were taken to hospital with one of them arrested after a verbal stoush turned physical.
At about 6pm on Monday, February 5, emergency services were called following reports a man was assaulted outside his home on Dalton Street.
Police were told two men - who are known to each other - had a "verbal argument before a physical altercation ensued."
A 69-year-old man was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was taken to Orange Base Hospital with head injuries.
Officers attached to Central West Police District attended a home in the same street and arrested a 52-year-old man.
He was taken to Orange police station before he was transported to Orange Base Hospital for treatment for an injury to his hand.
At about 9am on Tuesday, February 6, police attended Orange Base Hospital and issued the 52-year-old man with a future court attendance notice for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He is due to appear at Orange Local Court on Thursday, March 28.
