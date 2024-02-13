'This is bulls--t': 60-year-old jailed for hitting victim with steel pipe

A 60-year-old woman continued to swear her innocence before being led to the courthouse cells after being sentenced to full-time jail for assaulting a man with a galvanised steel pipe.
Tracey Clayburn of Currong Crescent appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 to be sentenced for assaulting a man twice in the same night.
The man and woman knew each other for several years and both had a history of alcohol and drug abuse.
Clayburn was accused of pushing the man off a bench outside the Orange City Bowling Club about 6.35pm on August 4, 2023.
The victim hit his head on a brick wall as a result of the shove causing him to bleed.
Despite that offence, the man returned with Clayburn to her house and about 8pm she armed herself with the 30cm galvanised steel pipe.
She struck the victim with the bar in the left elbow.
Clayburn pleaded not guilty to both assaults.
However, the assault in front of the bowling club took place in view of CCTV cameras.
Police photos of the pipe showed it had a metal cap at one end and was wrapped with black rubber to give a better grip to use as a weapon.
According to court documents the man called police following the assault at Clayburn's home saying she assaulted him with an iron bar.
When the police arrived about 8.35pm Clayburn appeared intoxicated and was argumentative, unsteady and talking loudly when she let them into her house.
The victim showed them a red mark and dried blood behind his right ear and blood on his jeans.
He also had a lump on the top of his left elbow which he said was from her hitting him with an iron bar and helped police find the pipe.
However, Clayburn denied assaulting the man and told police the man fell over.
Clayburn was found guilty at her hearing but continued to argue her innocence saying "I didn't do anything" when she returned to court to be sentenced.
Solicitor Lucy Maranga represented Clayburn on a one-off basis.
She said Clayburn told her the first assault took place "because of the conduct the victim was making towards her".
Magistrate David Day, who presided over Clayburn's earlier hearing, wasn't satisfied with that claim and raised the issue of the pipe, describing it in detail.
"It was a self defence weapon," Clayburn said as custodial officers entered the court room.
Mr Day then summarised the case with Clayburn interjecting: "he was being obscene," she called out.
"Ms Clayburn has a very lengthy criminal history," Mr Day continued.
"There's a lot of things written by the law that I haven't done," Clayburn said as relevant items from her criminal history were read out.
Mr Day continued on.
"She has a long history of assaultive behaviour and a long history of alcohol and committing offences," he said.
"There's no remorse and contrition.
"Prospects of rehabilitation given her age would have to be extremely limited.
"Only a jail sentence is available for the assault with the pipe."
Mr Day sentenced Clayburn to a total jail sentence of 18 months with a 13-month non-parole period for the assault with the pipe.
He also gave her a concurrent 12-month jail sentence for the assault outside the bowling club.
"This is bullshit," Clayburn yelled as the custody officers guided her to the door leading to the courthouse cells.
"When I get out, God help him."
Clayburn remained in custody for two nights before reappearing in Orange Local Court on Friday, February 9, for a bail application.
Solicitor Keith Kuan said Clayburn had made an "all-grounds" appeal to the district court.
Mr Kuan said Clayburn's most recent relevant offence was 18 years ago.
He said she had also changed her mind about addressing her alcohol issues and is now willing to take part in rehabilitation.
Clayburn was quieter during the bail application but when a prospective address, away from Orange was put forward, she spoke up.
"I don't want to lose my home," she said.
"I need to get better and I know that."
Mr Day maintained his view the offences were serious and violent. However, he also noted Clayburn abided by her previous bail conditions.
"She didn't anticipate going into custody but had she been represented she would have been forewarned," Mr Day said.
Clayburn was told to abstain from alcohol with breath testing when she reports to police every day.
"If I've set her up for failure in that regard so be it," Mr Day said.
