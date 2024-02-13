Central Western Daily
'This is bulls--t': 60-year-old jailed for hitting victim with steel pipe

By Staff Reporters
February 14 2024 - 4:00am
A 60-year-old woman continued to swear her innocence before being led to the courthouse cells after being sentenced to full-time jail for assaulting a man with a galvanised steel pipe.

