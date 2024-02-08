Star's rumoured switch to Group 10 adds extra spice to representative battle

Uncertainty surrounds one of Group 11's biggest stars just weeks out from the representative rivalry clash with Group 10.
Reigning Group 11 Player of the Year India Draper has been named in the centres for Group 11 but rumours of a switch from Forbes to Group 10 and Mudgee have been swirling in recent days.
Traie Merritt, who coached Draper at Forbes last season, has been named Group 11 coach for the representative matches at Wellington on Saturday, February 17, and even he admitted he's slightly in the dark.
"I'm not too sure, to tell you the truth," Merritt said of Draper's status.
"It's that silly season and people are going here and there.
"She's more than welcome to come back home (to Forbes) if she wanted to but we'll support her whatever she wants to do."
As it stands, Draper is part of a Group 11 squad with plenty of power.
The Western Rams star is part of a backline which also features Forbes teammate Courtney Hodge, rising Macquarie stars Makayla McKeown and Shanique Darlington and Wellington's Mirrikie Shaw.
Long-serving representative halfback Madi Drew and boom teenager Saxbii Shaw will steer the side around from the halves.
Demi Wilson, Maddi Chapman, Kiara Sullivan and Emily Caton also ensure there's plenty of representative experience across the field.
"You look around Group 11 and they're all quality. It doesn't who, every team has a number of girls who can play," Merritt said.
"No doubt there's probably a number of girls who didn't make the team that probably could have been in there as well.
"There's definitely plenty of quality and, for me, it's more about people management and getting them happy and ready to go."
Merritt has long been involved with Forbes' tag team but 2023 was his first season as full-time coach.
He led the Magpies to the second week of finals and then got the Group 11 representative call-up after regular coach Kaitlyn Mason was ruled out due to Lisa Fiaola commitments.
While excited to be part of the representative weekend, it does feel a little different for Merritt given all Group 11 and Group 10 clubs now compete in the same western-wide competitions.
"It's sort of funny and there's not so much Group 11 versus Group 10 anymore," he said.
"But Group 11 is very proud and very strong and we always hope to go out and beat Group 10.
"I remember when I was a kid watching and you just couldn't wait to pull on your red and black jersey and hope that you could beat them blue fellas.
"That was my goal when I was a kid and now I get the chance to coach it. There's always a rivalry no matter what it is."
The Group 11 under 18s and first grade sides will also play at Wellington.
The first grade side will be coached by Brent Wood and the squad was confirmed earlier this week, while the 18s were also announced on Tuesday.
Players who are currently representing the Western Rams in the Laurie Daley Cup are ineligible but coach Trevor Mawhinney will still get to work with exciting talents like Jodan Porter, Harry Staines, Matt Higgins, Noah Sutclffe, Billy Hing and Ned Phillips.
Representative action at Wellington will start with the league tag at 9.30am, followed by the under 18s.
