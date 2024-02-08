Beloved volunteer believes 'there's no reason to be bored' when so many need help

Trudy Parsons doesn't believe in being bored.
In fact, that's exactly why for the past five years, she has spent her free time volunteering with the Aged Care Volunteer Visitors Scheme (ACVVS).
"I want to help everybody, but I can't help everybody," she said.
"If I can brighten someone's day for one hour, I'm happy with that."
The ACVVS is a free Australian Government scheme delivered by Orange City Council and is available to anyone on a Home Care Package or living in residential aged care.
From visiting clients at home, to going out for a cuppa at Lake Canobolas, Ms Parsons makes sure she's always giving it her all.
"I have lots of empathy for the elderly and a lot of them have no family, or they hardly get any visitors. People in the nursing home often don't get visitors," the now retired council worker said.
"I'm just so happy to be there and talk to them, because they do like it when you come in."
Orange Regional Museum manager Mary-Elizabeth Andrews has been visiting Ilse Kittler for about four months as an ACVVS volunteer
They were paired up after it was discovered Ms Andrews spoke German, while Ilse is of German heritage.
"I drop by on my lunchbreak once a fortnight and we chat for about 45 minutes. Sometimes I'll take biscuits or a cake," Ms Andrew said.
"Ilse likes to talk about her family, and she helps me work on my German language skills."
Mrs Kittler, who used to run a German program on Orange Community Radio and was a Telecare volunteer herself, was signed up to the ACVVS by her daughter who lives in Queensland and wanted her mother to maintain social connections.
"I look forward to the visits. Mary-Liz is a very interesting lady and has done quite a bit of travel, which we enjoy talking about," Mrs Kittler added.
ACVVS is now seeking people to volunteer for a minimum of one hour a fortnight to provide friendship and companionship for older people living in Orange.
Ms Parsons, who also volunteers her time at the Orange blood bank in Kite Street, said making someone's day could be as simple as carrying their groceries.
"They need more because there are a lot of lonely people, both men and women," she added.
"I often wonder if people are bored, but there's no reason to be bored because there's plenty of places you can go to do volunteer work."
To find out more about becoming a volunteer or recipient of the ACVVS, contact Orange City Council's Community Services on 6393 8600.
