Biggest ever Gnoo Blas car festival to kick-off this weekend in Orange

The biggest ever Gnoo Blas Classic festival will kick-off this weekend in Orange with hundreds of classic cars.
For the first time, events run over three days - February 9 to February 11 - as part of 25th anniversary celebrations.
More than 600 vehicles will go on display from 8am at Jack Brabham Park on Saturday. Entry is $5 for over 16s and free for children.
A parade down Summer Street with about 120 vehicles will run Friday. The annual scenic drive is booked for Sunday morning.
"We're gonna get thousands of visitors," organiser Wayne Swadling told the Central Western Daily this week.
"It's just keeps getting bigger and bigger every year ... where else can you see millions-and-million of dollars worth of cars for $5?"
Kids' entertainment, food and coffee vendors, and market stalls will also feature.
All events and details can be found on the Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club website.
