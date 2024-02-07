Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Graphic Content

Child groomer pleads guilty after asking teen for sex, sending nudes

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
February 7 2024 - 8:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GROOMING a teenager for sex, sending indecent photos and asking for a child's hand in marriage are the actions of a 25-year-old that will see him stand for sentence before a district court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.