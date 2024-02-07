Child groomer pleads guilty after asking teen for sex, sending nudes

GROOMING a teenager for sex, sending indecent photos and asking for a child's hand in marriage are the actions of a 25-year-old that will see him stand for sentence before a district court.
Tony Edward Mitchell, of Gowan Road, Gowan, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 24, 2024 to using a carriage service to groom a person under the age of 16 for sex.
A second charge of sending indecent material to a person over a carriage service will be taken into account for sentence under a "Form 1".
Police documents tendered to the court said NSW Police investigators attached to the Sex Crimes Squad - Child Exploitation Internet Unit began an online covert investigation on January 21, 2023.
Investigators used an assumed online identify (AOI) of a 14-year-old female to speak with Mitchell over Snapchat between January 21 and January 31.
During the text conversation, Mitchell asked how old the child was and if she would date him, according to the police documents.
He asked her to send a photo of herself.
"Do you promise you won't tell or show anything," Mitchell wrote in a message before he sent the AOI a picture of his penis.
"Do you like it ... Do you want to have sex? Are you on anything that will stop you from getting pregnant?"
Mitchell then sent a photo of his face and chest.
The following day, on January 22, Mitchell continued to message the AOI, repeatedly asking if the child would have sex.
After sending another explicit photo, he asked for pictures of the child's breasts and if she would marry him.
He also threatened to post a photo online the investigators had sent through on behalf of the AOI to confirm its identity.
"If I want to do stuff to you I can without asking you for permission (if we're married) ... Like if I want to have sex I can without asking," Mitchell said.
Mitchell and the AOI had general conversation from January 23 to 25 and January 29 to 31.
Police went to a home on Morrisset Street in Bathurst and arrested Mitchell on February 1.
While executing a search warrant, police said they found a mobile phone Mitchell had used to chat with the AOI.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
During the process of his arrest, police said Mitchell admitted to talking to what he believed to be a teenage girl on Snapchat.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Isabella Strapp entered the plea on behalf of her client, who was present before the court.
The matter was listed for callover in Orange District Court on March 1.
It will then be committed for sentence.
