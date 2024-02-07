Hidden guns, drugs and cash lands dad-of-four behind bars

A cache of guns, drugs, cash, jewellery and cars found at an Orange home have landed a father-of-four behind bars.
Andrew Mitchell-Hoey was convicted in February of possessing firearms, dealing with the proceeds of crime and supplying illicit drugs.
The 43-year-old's home on Orchard Grove Road was raided by NSW Police on October 6 following a tip-off.
He was in the shower at the time.
Officers found two a Glock-style gel blaster, .22 rifle, plastic bags full of methamphetamine, cash and safe full of valuable items worth tens-of-thousands of dollars in the master bedroom.
A search outside identified multiple stolen motorbikes and a rusty shotgun hanging from a shed light.
Mitchell-Hoey fronted Orange District Court for sentencing via a video stream from prison on February 1, 2024. His daughter and mum were present.
"We live in an unarmed society ... this is about possessing dangerous items," sentencing magistrate David Day said.
Andrew Mitchell-Hoey was sentenced to 40-months in jail. A non-parole period of two years was set.
