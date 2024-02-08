'The future of agriculture': World-first honour for Cargo Road Wines

Cargo Road Wines has etched its name in the history books.
On February 6, the Lidster winery was visited by auditors from non-profit organisation Savory Institute to carry see if it was worthy of world-first honour.
Inspections were carried out across various parts of the land to - in essence - see if the quality of soil was becoming better each and every year.
Cargo Road passed with flying colours and in the process, became the first vineyard in the world to receive its Ecological Outcome Verification (EOV), much to the delight of cellar door manager Dominic Walsh.
"We're so on top of what we're doing and we want more people to know about it because it is the future of agriculture," he said.
"We're making sure the land is better for our grandkids and their grandkids."
According to the Savory Institute, an EOV is a data collection protocol, currently deployed on more than four million acres worldwide and was developed in collaboration with leading soil scientists, ecologists, agronomists, and an extensive network of regenerative land managers around the world.
It is designed to be a learning mechanism and assessment tool for ongoing land improvement across the glove.
The thought of constantly improving the land he works on is what gets Mr Walsh up in the morning.
"You need to look at it each year to make sure it will be productive land in 50, 100 years," he added
"I'm making great wine and what we're doing makes the wine better. We're very proud of that."
The landscape assessment methodology tracks outcomes in biodiversity, water, soil health, and ecosystem function (i.e. water cycle, mineral cycle, energy flow, and community dynamics).
The EOV applies to grassland environments as well as grazed orchards, silvopasture systems, mixed livestock-cropping systems, and mixed livestock-forest areas. Pure cropping systems are currently not considered.
