Do you want to know what's happening at Moulder Park?

A new multi-purpose sporting facility is under construction in the Orange CBD.
The site at Moulder Park is expected to include an enclosed sports court, basketball hoops, cricket stumps, and small soccer goals.
Trades workers could be seen constructing a fence around the sports court near Anson Street on Wednesday.
The revamped court is to be named the "Bob Russell Sports Court", in honour of Bob Russell, a well known figure within Orange's sporting community, to recognise his contribution to local sport.
Russell supported Orange sporting clubs for generations and once owned a sports store on Summer Street from the 1960s to 1980s before passing away late last year.
Mayor Jason Hamling has previously said that he's in favour of naming the sports facility after Russell.
"What he's done for our community, I think it's great he's being recognised," Mayor Hamling said.
The sports facility is supported by the Orange City Council. The Council said the construction of the new sports facility will be announced this week.
The Central Western Daily understands more information is due to be announced on Thursday morning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.