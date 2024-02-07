For the first time in my life, I don't have to lose weight

Thursday is an anniversary for me, of sorts, it's one year since I started my weight loss injectables.
I started my journey at 119 kilograms on February 8, 2023. This week, I weighed 80 kilograms. I've lost 38 kilos (for the maths inept, like myself), and that's enough.
I understand 80 kilograms would be a lot for some, but I think it looks good on me, I'm stronger and healthier.
It should be said, this is based on my experience. Not right or wrong, just me.
I genuinely never thought I would be in this place. I never thought I would be in a place where I'm not actively trying to lose weight or thinking about actively trying to lose weight, or, if I'm honest, ignoring my weight problem.
I was always chubbier than the girls in my school year.
After school, I tried hard to become a part of the body positivity movement, but I never felt comfortable in my skin.
Even now, I don't feel comfortable in my skin.
I keep expecting to wake up at 119 kilograms again.
And I still have a lot of work to do with food. Logically, I know it's just fuel for my body. But emotionally it's so much more than that and at about 3pm every day it becomes everything as I look for something to stress snack on...
But for now, I'm trying to celebrate this win, the win of getting down to my "goal weight".
Wins include not only stopping my journey to type 2 diabetes, but completely reversing it, and fixing my fatty liver. Also fitting into a size 12 has been a win, which probably shouldn't matter, but does.
Ozempic is one weightloss injectable, the one you've probably heard about in the news, containing semaglutide.
It was traditionally created for diabetics. It slows the metabolism down, keeps you feeling fuller for longer and changes your taste buds a bit. All helpful methods to stop eating "too many calories".
I know Ozempic and other weight loss injectables can be viewed as the "easy way" to lose weight.
But unfortunately, it hasn't all been fun and compliments.
The side effects of Ozempic are gnarly. Constipation, power vomiting, fatigue and nausea come and go. I've had to come to terms with my loose skin (it tells a story?) and hair falling out.
I've also realised how food used to be a part of my identity. My social life revolved around food. My day was planned around food. I used to cook for people as my love language. But that's okay. I'm finding new parts of my identity, which is cool.
Well, I've been back to see Dr Catherine Crane at Orange Healthy Weight Clinic and we've mapped out a plan.
I do three months on a smaller dose of Ozempic and we see how my weight maintenance is going, check in on my relationship with food and keep reducing the dose.
It looks like I could be on Ozempic for about five years as my body resets. It sounds like a long time, but I've been overweight for over 25 years now, so I guess it makes sense.
Dr Crane will continue to monitor my weight maintenance as I try and get used to this "new" version of me.
This isn't the end of my weight loss journey. In a sense it's still the beginning as I get used to this life I've created.
I'm nervous and excited at the same time.
I daresay you'll get another update at some point...
