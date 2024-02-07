Returning legend tons up and Judge delivers verdict against CYMS

Continuing his return to cricket following a nasty shoulder injury sustained while playing for Manildra Rhinos, McAlpine was at his run-scoring best for Gladstone.
The opener put on 106 before retiring as his side chased down Orange City's 183 in just under 20 overs.
The Wanderers skipper was in fine form on Saturday.
He scored 82 off 80 deliveries and helped get his side to a competitive total after some top order troubles.
He and fellow F-Troop hockey teammate Dean Turner (30) were top scorers for Wanderers.
Sticking with the same game and another high score.
Hunt whacked 87 off 73 balls to get City's run chase off to a strong start.
At the time of his dismissal the Warriors were just 17 runs away from victory.
A great knock from City's first drop, scoring 83 including eight fours.
Both he and Jamie Stedman had started well for the Warriors but a mid-order collapse saw them only reach 183, a total Gladstone were able to hit without too much trouble.
Cavs didn't have a great day out against Spring Hill in third grade.
But it shouldn't take away from Drage's knock of 45 opening the batting.
He was eventually stumped with Cavs only reaching 130, a total the Wood Ducks chased down in 25 overs.
It was a really strong week for opening batters and the CYMS third grade skipper wasn't missing out on the action.
Curran scored 53 off 84, including five fours to help kick start the run chase for the green and gold.
It certainly worked with CYMS making 3-108 to claim the points.
The all-rounder spot this week goes to Clarke from the Warriors who chipped in when called upon against Kinross in Centenary Cup.
He scored a quick 24 off 17 balls to help boost City's score and then cut through the Kinross batters with 3-11, including both openers for just four and five.
One of the most impressive individual figures we've seen this season.
Judge was a nightmare for the CYMS batters, taking 4-3, including three of those in a row.
By the end of his haul, CYMS were stranded on 6-30 and never recovered as Centrals surpassed their target of 67 without loss.
This game between Cavs and Kinross ended in a rare draw as the students were only able to make one run from their last over.
In a desperate bid to win they lost two wickets in the last two balls, one of which was taken by Thomas who ended the game with figures of 3-10.
Elwood struck at the beginning and end of City's innings, finishing with an impressive haul of 4-21 off eight overs.
He removed opener Adam Cowden for nine, caught and bowled Charlie Warren to end his destructive innings of 83 and then cleaned up the tail.
A solid shift from the CYMS spinner who bowled 7.1 overs, taking three wickets and conceding just 16.
He's featured in our match gallery which you can find closer to the top of this article.
