REVEALED: Here's when Hawks and CYMS clash in 2024

Orange CYMS have been the biggest movers of the Peter McDonald Premiership off-season, but how will they fare in 2024?
They're under the microscope in this edition of 2024 draw analysis, alongside their local rivals and two sides who played some of the best footy in Group 11 last year.
2023 finish: Wooden-spooners
Schedule: Mudgee (A), Forbes (H), Nyngan (A), Panthers (H), Hawks (H), Parkes (A), Bye, Macquarie (H), Lithgow (A), Wellington (H), Hawks (A), Mudgee (H), St Pat's (H), Dubbo CYMS (A), Panthers (A)
Is there a side we're more intrigued to see in 2024? It's been an off-season revolution at the 2023 wooden-spooners and a host of big names have been signed.
Some challenges await for new captain-coach Jack Buchanan. CYMS starts the season with a bang at last year's runners-up, Mudgee, before testing games against Forbes and Nyngan.
There's plenty of tough away trips. CYMS will travel to Group 11 territory three times while they're one of only two teams which finishes the regular season with back-to-back games on the road.
There are some tests but expectations are high for those in green and gold this year.
2023 finish: Second in Group 10 pool
Schedule: Lithgow (H), Wellington (A), Dubbo CYMS (H), St Pat's (A), Orange CYMS (A), Nyngan (H), Bye, Forbes (A), Panthers (H), Macquarie (A), Orange CYMS (H), Lithgow (A), Mudgee (H), Parkes (A), St Pat's (H)
After finishing one game short of a grand final last year, there's hope this can be the year for Hawks.
They've been relatively quiet in the off-season and can now look forward to a schedule which doesn't throw up too many scary moments.
Hawks meet the bottom three sides from Group 10 twice in 2024 and are at home for a number of their biggest games of the year.
The final six weeks of the regular season could be the most testing. Hawks travel to Dubbo, Lithgow and Parkes as well as taking on 2023 runners-up Mudgee and two of the off-season's big movers, Orange CYMS and Bathurst St Pat's.
2023 finish: Second in Group 11 pool
Schedule: Bye, St Pat's (H), Mudgee (A), Macquarie (H), Nyngan (A), Orange CYMS (H), Forbes (H), Lithgow (A), Dubbo CYMS (A), Panthers (A), Nyngan (H), Wellington (H), Forbes (A), Hawks (H), Macquarie (A)
A tricky one for a Parkes side which enjoyed success in 2023 but has lost a host of players over the off-season.
The Spacemen are one of only two teams dealt with three successive away games at one point while they also face long treks to Mudgee, Nyngan, Lithgow and Bathurst Panthers.
On the slightly positive side, the three sides Parkes meet twice this year finished in the bottom three of Group 11 last year.
As always, the annual June long weekend match at home to Forbes will be one not to be missed.
2023 finish: Third in Group 11 pool
Schedule: Nyngan (A), Hawks (H), St Pat's (A), Forbes (H), Dubbo CYMS (A), Lithgow (H), Bye, Mudgee (A), Macquarie (H), Orange CYMS (A), Dubbo CYMS (H), Parkes (A), Nyngan (H), Panthers (H), Forbes (A)
Wellington rode the Blake Ferguson hype all the way to the second week of finals last year.
Ferguson won't be there this year when the Cowboys start their season by travelling to Nyngan.
Wellington meets the Tigers twice, alongside Dubbo CYMS and Forbes, while the Cowboys also travel to Mudgee, Orange and Bathurst in 2024. Nothing easy there at all, with back-to-back fixtures against the two CYMS sides particularly tricky.
The Cowboys were difficult to beat at home last season and it will have to be the same again this year if they want to finish high in the standings again.
