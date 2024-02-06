How well do we know Taylor Swift? Watch as we hit the streets of Orange to find out

Swiftmania has gripped the nation ahead of the Eras tour later this month.
But just how much do the people of Orange know or care about the pop sensation that is Taylor Swift?
The Central Western Daily hit the streets with Taylor Swift correspondent Emily Mann to find out exactly how well we know Taylor...here are the results.
People were asked to rank themselves out of 10 on the 'Swiftie' scale, a scientific scale generated by Ms Mann.
They were then asked to identify a song of our Taylor Swift expert's choosing.
See the interactions in the video above.
Ms Mann is a big fan of Taylor Swift, attending two of the superstar's concerts while she visit Australia.
The marketing guru believes the Taylor Swift juggernaut is the cultural sensation of the current generation.
"You don't have to like Taylor's music, enjoy Taylor's music, like pop music, like her personally, to acknowledge or respect the creative talent and the business acumen an marketing sense that is the juggernaut, Taylor Swift," she said.
"I don't have to be the world's biggest Beatles fan to understand what they did for the industry as a cultural phenomenon."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.