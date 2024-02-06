Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Entertainment
Have Your Say
Watch

How well do we know Taylor Swift? Watch as we hit the streets of Orange to find out

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
February 6 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Swiftmania has gripped the nation ahead of the Eras tour later this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.