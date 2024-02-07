Revealed: Decision on whether to allow dogs at farmers' market

The Orange Farmers Market is back and organisers have confirmed dogs will be allowed.
Traditionally dogs were allowed when the farmers' market was held at the Orange Northcourt during warmer months but dogs had were not allowed when it moved to its winter quarters at the Naylor Pavilion.
However, market manager Holly Manning said this has changed this year.
"This year the Orange Farmers Market will be held the entire year at the showground due to the fact that the conservatorium is being built at Northcourt, which we are very excited about," Ms Manning said.
"Until that is built we will be here [at the Naylor Pavilion] and we wanted to offer people the same experience that they get at Northcourt for the year.
"We have so many amazing shoppers and customers who come to our market and they love to bring their dogs.
"The dogs are always so well behaved, we've never had an incident."
A survey asking shoppers if they wanted dogs to be allowed at the outdoor market was undertaken in August 2017 and the response was in favour of the four-legged friends.
"The entire time there's never been an incident with a dog," Ms Manning said.
"People are very good at keeping their dog on a tight lead held by an adult and cleaning up after their dog so we wanted to offer that same experience here at the Naylor Pavilion, which is an amazing space and we encourage people to bring their dogs along so they can also enjoy the market.
"We have written to council asking permission to have dogs in the Naylor Pavilion and other events have had dogs here so we are excited that we've been given the opportunity to have dogs at the Naylor Pavilion."
The market is held on the second Saturday each month and Rotary Day Break supports the event and mans the doors.
"They've also been very supportive of having dogs at the market," Ms Manning said.
The market will also be introducing a second pet food stall.
"We already have one pet food stall holder that uses local produce to create pet snacks and food, we're welcoming a new one from Bathurst to these markets," Ms Manning said.
"We want to be able to cater to both the human shoppers and the dog shoppers and we can do that with our stalls."
Customers this year are encouraged to enter from Leeds Parade but drive through to exit onto Phillip Street to avoid a bottle neck at the narrow Leeds Parade gateway.
The market will be open from 8.30am until midday on Saturday, February 10.
