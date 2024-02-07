Minions to take over botanic gardens for Cinema Under the Stars

Cinema Under the Stars is returning to Orange this weekend.
Children's film Minions: The Rise of Gru PG will be shown on the big screen at Orange Botanic Gardens during the Newcastle Permanent run event.
The film is the fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise and is a sequel to Minions and a prequel to Despicable Me.
The popular community event will be free, and there will be live music and children's activities before the film begins at sundown.
Orange Newcastle Permanent branch manager, Kylie Morgan said Cinema Under the Stars was a highlight of the summer calendar.
"Cinema Under the Stars has become a summer tradition in Orange, and is an event marked on the calendar by many in our community," Ms Morgan said.
"As a customer-owned organisation supporting and serving our local region is what we stand for, and Cinema Under the Stars is just one of the many ways we contribute to the local Orange community.
"What's not to love about an evening spent outside with friends and family, with free popcorn and plenty of activities for the kids?
"Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fantastic, fun, free activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an amazing night."
Cinema Under the Stars will take place on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Orange Botanic Gardens.
Live entertainment will start from 5.30pm with the film to start at sundown.
