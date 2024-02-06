These small school principals are out to prove it's about quality not quantity

"There's nothing like a small school".
Those are the words of Maryanne Griffith, who after 13 years at Mullion Creek Public, has taken on the role of principal.
With 67 students enrolled for 2024, it's the largest cohort since Ms Griffith started out as a teacher's aid more than a decade ago.
"Your small school in a lot of communities is the hub. It's what keeps people together," she said.
"Even at school today as I was walking out of the gate at 3.30pm, parents were still in the school talking to each other and that's divine. They have an interest in the school because it is their school."
Roughly 50 per cent of the staff at Mullion Creek grew up in the area, something Ms Griffith said was "unheard of" anywhere else.
She believes it's that connectivity within the community which makes small schools like her one special.
Over at Spring Terrace Public, there's also been a change of leadership.
For the past seven years, Mel Winters had been a mainstay of the Nashdale school community.
But after after the Spring Terrace job became available, she decided to give it a "red-hot crack".
"I've always been passionate about small schools. I knew it would be a challenge, but I'm at that point in my life where my kids are older and I can put myself into it fully," Ms Winters said.
"It's a great community with great staff, so it's been an easy transition if I'm being honest."
With prior experience in the small school sector, Ms Winters knows that help is only one phone call away.
It's that connection with both other schools and her own community that she loves most about her job.
"You're saying g'day to parents every day because they're dropping their kids off at the gate," Ms Winters said.
"Those community members are all willing to come into the school and lend a hand. Schools are based on relationships and you don't get better relationships than you do in small schools."
Adding to the list of changing faces across the region is Melissa Campbell.
Growing up in Orange, she attended Glenroi Public, Canobolas High and most recently worked as the relieving principal at Cudal Public School.
Now, her journey through the education sector has landed her the principal's job at Borenore Public.
"Every school setting is different," Ms Campbell said.
"Some of the skills transfer over, but it's always different and you're always learning."
With just 17 students enrolled at Borenore this year, the experience is totally different to that at bigger primary schools.
But Ms Campbell wouldn't have it any other way.
"It's rewarding to be able to teach the kids of the people you grew up with," the new principal said.
"I've got a mum who went to high school with me, so she calls me Molly, which was my nickname then, and all the other parents look around wondering what she's talking about.
"We definitely know our kids really well and that's what makes it special. They feel like more than just students and have a special spot in my heart."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.