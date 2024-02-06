Overnight rainfall beats entire month of last year's soaking

Heavy rainfall in Orange overnight has pushed out the total amount of rain the city received when compared with the whole month of February in 2023.
Rainfall at Orange Airport clocked 64.4mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, February 6, following a severe weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology on Monday.
Delivering on its update flagging the colour city for a good soaking during the evening, the 64.4mm of rainfall beats February's overall 48mm last year.
For the same time period, Canobolas (Hillview) weather station clocked 56mm of rainfall while the Orange STP (Sewerage Treatment Plant) on Phillip Street recorded 54mm.
The Orange Agricultural Institute weather station on Forest Road marked 47mm of rainfall, with North Orange recording 41mm in the last 24-hour period.
Classification for the Molong Creek sits below flood level at 0.366 metres, the tendency rating reading "steady" as of 9am on Tuesday.
For the rest of the day, conditions are predicted to remain cloudy with "a very high chance" of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm in the early afternoon hours.
At the tail-end of Tuesday, light winds will taper off in the early afternoon from 15 to 20 kilometres per hour in the morning.
Orange's fire danger reads "moderate" with a top of 22 degrees.
With the UV index predicted to reach an extreme rating of 13, The Bureau recommends people sport all-day sun protection from 9am to 5.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.