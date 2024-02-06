Coughlan sets multiple records while Kalnins cuts through Redbacks

History maker.
Coughlan's score last week was impressive enough, now it's officially the best in both club and competition history.
His 250 not out took just 164 deliveries and all up included 35 fours and eight sixes.
Simply unstoppable.
The Redbacks had their work cut out for them against Cavaliers, starting day two in the perilous position of 3-18.
They were always likely to lose on first innings points but the real challenge was avoiding an outright defeat.
Enter Knox, who put together two unbeaten stands of 60 and 48 to help Bathurst City get to stumps in one piece.
Helping Knox's efforts was Moxon who stemmed the bleeding for City in their first innings.
His 43 off 66 deliveries helped edge the Redbacks past 50 and allowed Knox to do his work.
Coming up against a player who whacks 250 not out is always going to prove a tough challenge.
With Colts starting their second innings with the prospect of an outright loss very much a reality, Shoemark set the tone for his side, scoring 43 off 53 balls.
Keeping it in the family and Lochlan played a crucial role in City Colts holding on.
His 39 not out lasted 106 deliveries as his side ended the match seven wickets down and 220 runs on the board.
He and Pat Hill put on a vital 65 runs to avoid a total collapse.
Batting at number eight, Clayton's unbeaten 31 was a nice add-on after Saints surpassed Rugby's total of just 118.
An outright victory was always unlikely but Clayton gave his bowlers some breathing room when they sent Rugby back in.
After his superb batting performance a fortnight before, it was time for Taylor to shine with the ball this round.
He took 3-28 off 14 overs to have St Pat's all out for 170, including the crucial wicket of Bailey Brien who he trapped in front on 35.
He then combined with Trent Fitzpatrick to see out the day, scoring 10 not out.
His red hair is hard to miss and the same applied to his bowling performance on the weekend.
Kalnins took 4-41 to cut through the Redbacks batting line-up, including three in a row, all but ensuring they would have to immediately pad up again.
Usually taking two wickets won't get you a spot in the team of the week however Greer gets in on sheer discipline.
He took 2-24 across his 13 overs.
Most impressive however were his seven maiden overs, helping thwart any ambitions the Redbacks had of threatening Cavs' score of 290.
Staying on the 'low haul but big effort' theme, Parson's performance for Saints was impressively economical.
He bowled six overs, taking one wicket and giving away three runs.
Three wickets in six overs is a pretty good return and it came at a handy time for Rugby as well.
Stephenson got rid of Saints skipper Adam Ryan and Hugh Parsons for 14 and 1 respectively to break down the middle order and finish with figures of 3-29.
