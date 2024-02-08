This has to be one of the most niche jobs in the world, and Jasmin loves it

If you're looking for someone who works in a niche field, Jasmin Hyatt would have to be right up there.
Owner and operator of a specialist consultancy in Orange since 2019, veterinary reproduction specialist Dr Hyatt runs an all-species Vet Reproduction Consultancy (VRC) or Vet Repro - including reproduction techniques for dogs and semen freezing for livestock.
From a broad scope of working with infertility issues to artificial insemination for breeding purposes, no two days are the same for this down-to-earth specialist.
"It's a pretty niche business whatever way you look at it and I mean, it'd be awkward if someone went through my phone, because it mostly has dog penises on it," she said.
"So, you definitely have to have a sense of humour in this line of work, plus there aren't many of us in the world who get to have an extremely wide knowledge base of a very small area."
A one-of-her-kind for canines in New South Wales, the 34-year-old repro expert says there are roughly five other theriogenologists in Australia.
At the time of her graduation from the American College of Theriogenologists in 2017, she was number 570.
But her journey started back in 2012 when she graduated from the University of Sydney with a Bachelor of Veterinary Science (first class honours), then working in mixed animal practice for two years before moving into the genetics space.
"Most of your specialties in vet you're specialising in small animals or large animals or equine, but with repro, you're specialised to work with all species and that's why I chose it," Dr Hyatt said.
"I love it because you also get to cover medicine, surgeries, and work with lots of different applications as well.
"You're constantly trying to improve the genetics of whatever species it is, that's always the aim; and it's really exciting to be a part of."
Which is why she's recently expanded her VRC business, setting up a ram collection facility in Orange.
Dubbed the "ram shed", Dr Hyatt has officially branched out to offer semen-freezing services for studs, processed on-site in the specialised laboratory back at the Lords Place headquarters.
Some of the advantages of semen freezing include insurance for a stud's genetic material, higher ewe breedings, and ready doses for AI programs to improve gene pools.
But aside from a desire to "get back into farm work", there's another factor driving the business woman's recent growth.
"I'm very keen on adding this new challenge and I've been slowly stepping up livestock work for the last few years," she said.
"With the [agriculture] industry being very male-dominated, including those who own their own rural vet practice at this level, I really want to people to realise 'oh hey, she does know what she's talking about'.
"You're always starting on the back-foot and you've got to look and sound the part, but I think having confidence in your own knowledge is half the battle won."
In 2017, Dr Hyatt was awarded the George Osborne Memorial Award by the Australian Cattle Veterinarians for her presentation of a two year study, conducted in New Zealand, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Theriogenology.
Secretary for the Australian/New Zealand Reproduction Chapter and member of the Society for Theriogenology, she's also a frequent contributor to the Sydney University Alumni magazine.
"Without a doubt, it's an uncommon career to have and anything can happen during the week," she said.
"Late last year, for example, we collected semen from an endangered monitor lizard which was just a little bit different.
"The best piece of advice I give to clients, though, is don't be awkward and don't be nervous; just go with the flow."
