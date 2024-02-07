Thousands of 'terrific' birds expected at Orange sale, some worth $50,000

Thousands of "terrific" native and exotic birds - some worth more than a new car - will be on display this year in Orange.
The annual sale at the PCYC hall on Seymour Street is locked in for March 2, 2024. Organisers expect their biggest ever turnout.
"Everything from canaries, budgies, macaws, and amazons, to African grays ... there'll be an unbelievable array this year," organiser Tony Ford told the Central Western Daily.
"I think it's just an amazing sight to see; Five or six thousand birds in a hall. The noise it generates and the energy it creates ... the kids really get a buzz."
Up to 6000 birds will be on display. Prices range from $5 for budgies to about $50,000 for rare macaws.
Coffee carts, food stalls, and a charity barbeque have been booked for the event.
Entry is $2 for over 16s. Children are free. About 2000 visitors are expected.
