MIND YOUR BUSINESS: Hair salon under new ownership and free donut giveaway

There are big plans ahead for an Orange hair salon after a husband and wife took over the business at the beginning of 2024.
Jewell and Robert Patterson purchased Styled at Goldilocks at the end of 2023 and were back trading on January 2.
The pair both hold senior positions at other companies and believe their business acumen will keep them in good stead.
"We expressed an interest, it was at a competitive price so we thought 'why not' and gave it a go," Mrs Patterson said.
With three daughters aged between 15 and 20 - including one who currently works as an apprentice at Goldilocks - the pair wanted to pave the way for their success in the future.
"The main reason for buying it and why it was such a good idea was because we want to teach our kids how to run a small business to set them up for later in life," Mrs Patterson added.
"We also want to coach and mentor our current employees so they can achieve the same."
The current renovations are taking place over the weekends as to not disrupt trade during the week.
On top of that, the salon will be hiring two senior stylists - Shannon Davis and Lydia Martin - to go along with the three staff members they already employed. Because of this, the store will expand its opening hours to six days, Monday to Saturday towards the end of February.
"We wanted to grow the business and we saw an opportunity to expand," Mrs Patterson added.
To celebrate Donut King's partnership with Paramount Pictures Australia for the new Mean Girls
movie, the donut brand is giving away one free hot cinnamon donut to every customer at its Orange City Centre store on Wednesday, February 7.
The one-day-only offer comes off the back of the release of a limited-edition range of Mean Girls donuts, which are in stores now and are inspired by the characters and quotes from the film.
Donut King marketing manager, Raquel Hine, said that while Regina and co wear pink on Wednesdays, Donut King would give away their most iconic menu item for free.
"It's an opportunity for donut lovers and Mean Girls fans to enjoy the nostalgia of our humble hot cinnamon donut and for our teams across Australia to make fetch happen for their customers and local community in celebration of our partnership with Mean Girls," he said.
"Mean Girls, much like the classic hot cinnamon from Donut King, is a cultural staple, making this the ultimate partnership to get people excited about seeing the new film, while also treating the taste buds with a delicious, doughy treat."
