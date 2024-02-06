Bowls helped Fred when he needed it, now he's helping secure its future

When Fred Maw reflects on a tough few years he credits lawn bowls for helping him through it.
In 2022, Mr Maw lost his beloved wife Robyn while also battling health issues of his own, requiring four hours of dialysis every two days.
Many will know him as the former supervisor at the Orange Ex-Services Club, where he worked for 38 years.
These days he can often be found at the Country Club either playing bowls or carrying out his duties as vice-president for the men's club.
Mr Maw was awarded OESC Clubperson of the Year at the Sports Awards on Sunday (February 4), an accolade he was quick to dedicate to his fellow club members.
"It's nice to be recognised for the amount of work and for what I've done for the club," he said.
"The club has been brilliant and it's nice to be recognised for what you put in.
"It most definitely is [a club effort] and it's not just the committee's effort.
"It's our members, the bowlers that turn up every week for social games and the bowlers that help support us in tournaments, championships and other little things that they do.
"That's what clubs are all about."
A member for more than 30 years, Mr Maw said the club provided a crucial support network and had helped him get through a challenging time.
"Everyone's willing to help if you have a problem and there's always someone looking after you," he said.
"No matter what you're going through or maybe what health concerns you have or maybe if you're not feeling particularly active on one day, you still come around."
Despite his health requiring him to use a walker, Mr Maw is still active as ever on the green.
He has plenty of silverware to show for his efforts, taking out the club singles six times, the pairs four times and the triples four times.
More recently however he has turned his focus on the club's future, helping to pioneer a juniors pathways program and getting coaches accredited by Bowls NSW to teach the sport to potential younger members.
"So what we're doing at the moment we're getting eight bowlers that have started coaching courses," he said.
"We're open to anybody and the good thing, especially in today's age, is that if you have two or three kids that are thinking of bowls it's not going cost you an exorbitant price like some other sports.
"It only costs you what you want to play and you can play when you want to play.
"So bowls is not all about being old!"
