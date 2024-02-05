How Steele helped this ABC children's show achieve international stardom

When Jack Steele was approached with an offer to write for a new kids television show, he didn't know what to think.
Up until that point, the Wiradjuri man who grew up in Orange had never ventured into children's TV, having instead focused his time on more adult-focused projects.
"The closest thing I'd come to (kids TV) was writing and directing two episodes of Drunk History for Channel 10," he said.
But Mr Steele ultimately signed on to write for ABC's Built to Survive, which starred Phil Breslin on his mission to reveal some of the strangest and most specialised animal adaptations on the planet.
"This was so far out of my depths for what I'm used to," he added.
"(Myself and co-writer Ellen Dedes-Vallas) grew up around watching Steve Irwin on ABC when we were kids, so being able to sit with Phil and write a show that's very similar, but also unique in its own right was a lot of fun."
But that wasn't the end of the story.
Towards the end of 2023, Mr Steele received an email from the show's host saying the series had been nominated for an International Emmy award in the 'factual and entertainment kids' category.
After a nervous wait, the show was officially crowned the winner on November 20 during a ceremony in New York.
"This process has opened my eyes about how fun it can be writing for kids shows," Mr Steele said.
"The experience I had on this project allowed me to see that I didn't need to pigeonhole myself into adult drama.
"Something that happens in the industry is people expect you to be the war-drama guy, or the period piece drama guy, but I don't see that as a true representation of who I am or what my skill-set is."
While Mr Steele is open to returning to the children's entertainment sector in the future, he's already got plans for his next project and it's set to be filmed in Orange.
Firekeepers "Flames of Renewal: Fighting for Cultural Survival" is a documentary set against the backdrop of increasing bushfires and climate change.
In it a First Nations community embarks on a journey to restore traditional cultural burning practices, fighting to preserve their ancestral knowledge and protect their land.
