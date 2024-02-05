The multi-million dollar projects set to transform Orange this year

A host of multi-million dollar projects are set to reshape Orange this year.
The Conservatorium and Planetarium, sports stadium, affordable housing suburb off Redmond Place, new learn-to-swim pool, completion of the lake revamp, and road works including Clergate and the Southern Feeder have been identified by councillors as priorities for 2024.
Also flagged are water security, footpath repairs, state government project funding, and the proposed greyhound track and mountain bike trails.
"There's obviously lot's of good projects," mayor Jason Hamling told the Central Western Daily this week.
"Finishing Clergate and Southern Feeder roads, they're pretty important. And then continuing on some footpaths around the town.
"Our major projects are probably the Sporting Precinct and the Conservatorium, the lake, there's plenty of good things happening. We've got to make sure [these] are continuing and hopefully we can get some of them finished.
"We have a lot of new people in Orange and you've just got to see what's going on ... we're kicking goals here."
Councillor Steve Peterson told the CWD water security and completing the Blackmans Creek harvesting project are of particular importance.
"I also want to see a larger proportion of council expenditure spent on core business like road and footpath construction and maintenance," he said
"It's easy to think of other ways to spend ratepayers money but I don't want these ideas or pet projects to be at the expense of our core service delivery."
Alongside the major infrastructure projects, councillor Tony Mileto hopes to focus on ensuring meaningful community consultation and securing government funding for projects in 2024.
"I also see a need for council to address the vital need to employ another 'Building Certifier', whilst also addressing the need to fill several other important staff vacancies," he said.
Council Glenn Floyd identified continued advocacy for potential developments including the Mount Canobolas Gaanha-bula mountain bike track and greyhound racing facility at the old trotters track.
"Keeping a close eye on water storage and usage [is important]. The development of social and affordable housing projects and mental health initiatives are also a high priority," he said.
Orange City Council meetings return on Tuesday night from 6.30pm at the Civic Centre.
Funding for the 16 days of activism against gender based violence event in 2024, multiple grant applications, and a spate of development applications are due to be raised.
A motion from Glenn Floyd to explore bringing fireworks back for next year's New Year celebration is also locked in.
